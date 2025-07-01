Two men arrested in major drugs haul in Courtmacsherry area

TWO men were arrested this morning after an estimated €30m worth of cocaine was seized in Courtmacsherry.

The arrests were made when, as part of a major security operation, garda stopped a van in the Courtmacsherry area.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed that the operation, which involves gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau​, with the support of the Revenue's Customs Service, the Irish Naval Service, local Gardaí and the Irish Air Corps, is ‘ongoing.’

The spokesperson said it was gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau that stopped the van in the Courtmacsherry area and recovered a large quantity of suspected cocaine.

The exact quantity and value have yet to be determined but Senator Noel O’Donovan, who is a former garda, has put a price tag on the haul of €30m.

The garda spokesperson confirmed that two males, said to be in their 30s and 40s, have been arrested and are currently in garda custody under section 50 Criminal Justice Act 2007.

‘As this is an ongoing operation no further details are available at this time,’ said the spokesperson.