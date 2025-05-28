Successful year for Hamilton High School GAA

ON THIS week's podcast, we are joined by Paul Bouchier, Sarah Hayes and Paddy Lordan to discuss the rise of GAA in Hamilton High School, Bandon.

Bouchier managed the U14B hurlers to county glory, Hayes took the U14A footballers to a county title while Lordan managed the school to a Simcox Cup win and a Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final.

It has been a year of glory for the school and the future looks bright too.

Also on the show, we discuss the Cork footballers’ loss to Meath in the All-Ireland SFC group stage.

John Cleary’s side have a big task on their hands in overcoming Kerry this Saturday in Supervalu Páirc Uí Choimh (4.45pm).

The hurlers are in the Munster SHC final, albeit in unconvincing circumstances while the camogie time are flying after beating Limerick by 38 points in their first championship game of the year.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

***

