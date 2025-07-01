Reclaimed To Remember: Documentary on West Cork's 19th-century copper mining industry

WOMBAT Media invites the public to the premiere of ‘Reclaimed To Remember’, a new short documentary that uncovers a chapter in West Cork’s industrial heritage.

The screening takes please on Sunday, July 13th in Allihies Hall at 4.30pm.

The filmmakers, members of the Allihies Men’s Shed and Allihies Copper Mine Museum will be present for a Q&A after the screening.

The film tells the story of how fragments of the 19th-century copper mining industry in Allihies-specifically, American-style pre-fabricated miners’ cabins-have been rediscovered, reimagined, and preserved through community collaboration and storytelling.

The Allihies Copper Mines are a huge part of our heritage in County Cork.

Wombat Media have created a short documentary which gives an overview of the tenacious mining industry in Allihies, but the film also explores a fascinating and unique sub plot in which the Allihies Men’s shed are connecting with the Mines architectural history.