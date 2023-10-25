PODCAST: West Cork clubs vying for county crowns





WEST Cork is ready to take over the capital this weekend, as Castlehaven, Bantry Blues and Newcestown all take part in county finals in Pairc Uí Chaoimh.

On this week's podcast we welcome former Cork footballer Haulie O'Sullivan on to look ahead to what should be a great weekend of football and hurling, and to give his take on where each match could be won and lost.

Castlehaven are back in the big time against Nemo Rangers in the PSFC final, with throw in at 3pm on Sunday. The build up to that game will be punctuated by the not so small matter of a PIFC final against Cill na Martra in a mouthwatering tie at 1pm.

Before that, Newcestown and Bantry face off in the replay of their SAHC final on Saturday at 5pm.

We get Haulie's thoughts on that game, along with Cork County Board's decision to reschedule the SAFC final between Newcestown and Dohenys to the weekend of November 11/12th – a decision which has been described as ‘kick in the teeth’ for Dohenys.

Elsewhere, Barryroe and Kilmacabea get ready for a West Cork final this Friday night – there's plenty for podcast listeners to dig their teeth into this week!



All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

If you can’t make it to the shops this week to pick up a copy of The Southern Star, you can avail of a digital or postal subscription by clicking here.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @dyldonot & @KieranMcC_SS

Produced and presented by Dylan Mangan and Seán Holland.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose the Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie.