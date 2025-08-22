St Mary’s hurlers back on track after derby delight

St Mary’s 3-17

St Oliver Plunkett’s 2-14

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

IT was a case of Saints alive and hurling well at balmy Rossmore on Sunday as the all-parish derby of St Mary’s and St Oliver Plunkett’s drew a fine crowd for this RCM Tarmacadam JAHC Roinn 2 clash.

Goals win games and St Mary’s scored three to claim bragging rights, but more importantly the two points on offer. To come out on top in a local derby is satisfying as Mike Dineen, St Mary’s manager, pointed out.

‘Anytime you win a local derby is a good day at the office,’ he said.

‘We were disappointed with the game against Dohenys – we scored only three points in 60 minutes, that will not suffice. We asked the boys today for a bit of belief in the jersey, and they did that.’

Roy O’Driscoll and Jason Collins, two of the leading lights in opposite camps, shared an early brace of points. The sides were level on three occasions inside the opening quarter, deadlocked at 0-4 to 0-4.

Then we had two goals inside three minutes as the game exploded into life. Firstly, great work from Jason Collins and Jack Eady set up Olan Corcoran to goal. Scarcely had the cheering subsided when it was Plunkett’s turn to raise the green flag as Eoin McKennedy crashed the ball home in a crowded goalmouth. When Roy O’Driscoll added a point, Plunkett’s led 1-5 to 1-4. Not for long as Jason Collins (2) and Jack Eady shot three unanswered points before Ciarán Dullea scored a stunning point from distance to stop the rot.

However, Olan Corcoran, one of St Mary’s star acts, quickly replied to leave it 1-8 to 1-6 at the break, but wind advantage to come for St Mary’s.

Jason Collins split the posts, but had to leave the fray with a hamstring injury – he was replaced by the classy Darren O’Donovan, who quickly slotted over a free. Roy O’Driscoll replied, but Mary’s were upping the tempo with Corcoran, sub Aaron O’Driscoll and O’Donovan all scoring.

It got worse for Plunkett’s in the 44th minute as Olan Corcoran scored his second goal. When Darren O’Donovan added the third goal in the 51st minute to leave it 3-14 to 1-12, the show seemed to be over.

In fairness to Plunkett’s, they finished on a high. Roy O’Driscoll was fouled and dusting himself down he smashed home a rocket from the free. Ciarán Dullea and Roy O’Driscoll added points as Plunkett’s went down with all guns blazing, but St Mary’s comfortably passed the post with plenty to spare.

OUR STAR: Jason Collins was soundness personified and hurled splendidly until his unfortunate departure with injury.

Scorers - St Mary’s: Olan Corcoran 2-3; Darren O’Donovan 1-5 (4f); Jason Collins 0-4 (1f); Jack Eady 0-2 (1f, 1 65); Niall Kelleher, Brian McCarthy, Aaron O’Driscoll 0-1 each. St Oliver Plunkett’s: Roy O’Driscoll 1-8 (1-6f); Eoin McKennedy 1-0; Ciarán Dullea, Conor McCarthy 0-2 each; Darragh McCarthy, James Hansberry 0-1 each.

St Mary’s: Gearóid Harrington; Eoin Cullinane, David Curtin, Brian Brady; Mark O’Driscoll, Ryan Scannell, Rory O’Connor; Eoin Keohane, Niall Kelleher; Michael O’Driscoll, Jason Collins, Jack Eady; Paul McMenamen, Brian McCarthy, Olan Corcoran. Subs: Darren O’Donovan for J Collins (35), Aaron O’Driscoll for P McMenamen (40), Jack Hurley for B McCarthy (52).

St Oliver Plunkett’s: Jamie O’Neill; Brian O’Driscoll, Gary McCarthy, Mike Crowley; Seán White, Brian Walsh, Mike Keohane; Ciarán Dullea, Fionn Murphy; Conor McCarthy, Mike Collins, Roy O’Driscoll; Darragh McCarthy, Fionn Moroney, James Hansberry. Subs: Eoin McKennedy for Darragh McCarthy (20), Owen McCarthy for Seán White (45), Alan McKennedy for Eoin McKennedy (47), Ronan McCarthy for Brian Walsh (50).

Referee: Ian McCarthy (Bandon).