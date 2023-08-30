PODCAST: The rise of Jack Crowley

ON this week’s podcast we’re celebrating the news that Inishannon’s Jack Crowley will become the first West Cork man to participate in a Rugby World Cup in just a few weeks time following his inclusion in Andy Farrell’s squad.

We have two guests joining us to chat all things Jack – first up is Dan Murphy, who is president of Bandon Rugby Club where Crowley began his rugby career. He joins to chat with Kieran about Crowley’s rise so far and how proud the club is of his achievements to date.

We’re also joined by Régis Sonnes – the former Toulouse player and coach was in West Cork from 2014-2018 and worked with Crowley as a young man who was learning his trade. Régis is now back in West Cork and working with both Bandon RFC and Bandon Grammar School.

It's a packed podcast this week as we also chat about the start of a new West Cork League season, the upcoming World Rowing Championships, a defining weekend for West Cork clubs in the hurling championships and also take some time to congratulate ourselves on being shortlisted for a national award.

All this and more on this week's Southern Star.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @dyldonot & @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

