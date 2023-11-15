PODCAST: O'Donovan Rossa's Laura O'Mahony on Munster win; Newcestown's Luke Meade on Senior A double dream come true

ON this week's Star Sport Podcast we have two special guests who are coming off the back of brilliant weekends for their respective clubs.

First up we hear from O'Donovan Rossa's Laura O'Mahony. The Skibb ladies won the club's first ever Munster LGFA crown at the weekend with a victory over Kerry champions Clounmacon/Moyvane, and are looking forward to a trip abroad in the All-Ireland series to face Glasgow Gaels in a fortnight's time.

We also chat to Luke Meade who captained Newcestown to their Senior A football title in Páirc Uí Chaoímh on Saturday. The West Cork club completed a rare double, having also won the Senior A hurling title a couple of weeks ago, and will now play at premier senior level in both codes next year.

We also talk about a charity match in aid of Marymount Hospice and how Castlehaven secured their spot in the Munster senior semi-final with a victory over Clare champions Cratloe.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

