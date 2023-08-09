Star Sport Podcast

PODCAST: Fiona Keating & Saoirse McCarthy on how it feels to be All-Ireland champions

August 9th, 2023 10:54 AM

By Southern Star Team

ON this week's podcast we have two newly-crowned All-Ireland champions, Fiona Keating and Saoirse McCarthy, who joined us from Flannery's bar in Cork city to tell us all about how it felt to end Cork's 5-year wait for the O'Duffy Cup.

Cork hammered opponents Waterford in the final on Sunday by 5-13 to 0-9, and were dominant throughout.

The West Cork contingent performed well, with Fiona Keating grabbing herself a goal in Croke Park.

Keating & McCarthy joined Kieran to discuss that winning feeling, how much it means to them and why doing it together was the best part.

We also chat briefly about the first weekend of the hurling club championships, Phil Healy's decision to step back from athletics for the rest of the summer season, and Conor Hourihane's delight at becoming Derby County captain.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @dyldonot & @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

