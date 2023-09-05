PODCAST: Doheny's Colm O'Shea on their great championship start

ON this week's podcast we hear from Colm O’Shea of Doheny’s, who head into this weekend’s senior A football championship clash against Ilen Rovers knowing that a win will guarantee them a spot in the semi-final, so while they have qualified from their group, there is still a lot to play for.

We’ll be hearing from Colm on that, his thoughts on where football is in general at the moment and why Doheny’s have gotten off to their great start this year.

Elsewhere, we chat about Darragh McElhinney's tough year ahead of an exclusive interview with him in this week's Southern Star and look forward to a huge weekend of football as the group stages of the championships come to a close with a lot on the line.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

