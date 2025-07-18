News

Cheques presented to two charities

July 18th, 2025 5:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Cheques presented to two charities Image
Back row, Sally Nagle (IKA), Kieran Spillane, Elaine O’Brien, Annette Spillane, Wesley O’Shea (IKA). Front, Anne O’Brien, Ellie Spillane, Adam O’Brien and Sophie O’Brien.

THE Spillane and O’Brien family had a memorable day recently when they presented two cheques to two charities close to their hearts, the Irish Kidney Association and Marymount Hospice. 

They sold a CD called ‘We go Together’ by Frank and Annette.

Frank passed away in April 2022 and was a well-known musician who also sang in the local choir in Enniskeane.

A concert held in March raised €1,200 which meant that a final sum of €5,000 was divided between the two charities. 

Back row, Kieran Spillane and Elaine O’Brien; middle, Anne O’Brien, Annette Spillane and Enid Conway; front, Sophie O’Brien, Adam O’Brien and Ellie Spillane.

 

Thanks was expressed to everyone who bought a CD, to the shops that stocked them and to John Greene for playing it on 103fm last year. 

