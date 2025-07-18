Cheques presented to two charities

THE Spillane and O’Brien family had a memorable day recently when they presented two cheques to two charities close to their hearts, the Irish Kidney Association and Marymount Hospice.

They sold a CD called ‘We go Together’ by Frank and Annette.

Frank passed away in April 2022 and was a well-known musician who also sang in the local choir in Enniskeane.

A concert held in March raised €1,200 which meant that a final sum of €5,000 was divided between the two charities.

Thanks was expressed to everyone who bought a CD, to the shops that stocked them and to John Greene for playing it on 103fm last year.