Rising star Nicola Tuthill wins silver medal at European Athletics U23 Championships!

NICOLA Tuthill has won a superb silver medal in the women’s hammer at the European Athletics U23 Championships.
The Kilbrittain athlete’s best throw of 70.90m was enough to secure her the silver medal behind Germany’s Aileen Kuhn, who threw a PB of 72.53m.
Tuthill (21) had thrown 71.33m to qualify for the final, and her 70.90m effort was her third furthest throw ever.
'Second is where I was ranked, and second is where I came, so delighted with that. I’m always looking for a little bit more, but these medals are really hard to come by,' Nicola said.
Nicola has also become the first Irish field athlete to win a medal at these championships!
