PODCAST: Cork v Mayo reaction & Tony Stephenson on the power of kickboxing

ON this week's podcast, we're joined by Bantry kickboxer Tony Stephenson, who is getting ready to travel to Poland as part of Team Ireland in the European Games.

This is the first time the sport has been included in the games and Stephenson goes to Krackow with a great chance of getting into the medals, saying that he is targeting a gold medal.

We chat to him about his excitement for the games, what kickboxing can do for your confidence and how it has helped him in the darkest moments.

In other news, we're chatting about Cork's statement win against Mayo at the weekend and look ahead to their home preliminary quarter final against Roscommon this Saturday.

We also have a roundup of the latest on the dual player debacle and the history-making West Cork Academy.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

