PODCAST: Cork v Louth SFC preview and Cork v Kerry Munster LGFA final preview

WE'RE looking ahead to two big Cork games on this week's podcast, as this weekend sees Cork travel to Louth for their opening SFC group stage clash, and there's also the not-so-small matter of a Munster LFGA Senior A final in Mallow against Kerry.

We welcome two big guests on the show to talk about the two big games – Cork ladies manager Shane Ronayne joins to chat about their chance this weekend, while former Cork footballer Haulie O'Sullivan gives his expert opinion on the Rebels chances against Louth and beyond in this year's Sam Maguire.

We're also chatting about Dunmanway Town's victory over Bunratty United in the Beamish Cup final on Saturday, the return of Clonakilty footballer Liam O'Donovan and we look ahead to the European Rowing Championships with an interview with Olympic and European champion Fintan McCarthy.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

