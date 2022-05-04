PODCAST: Cork v Kerry preview with the42.ie's Fintan O'Toole PLUS Ger McCarthy's Beamish Cup review

The Munster senior football championship clash between Cork and Kerry is the focus of this week’s podcast and we're joined by Fintan O’Toole of the42.ie to preview Saturday’s clash at Páirc Uí Rinn.

We’re also looking back at the Beamish Cup final which saw Lyre Rovers overcome local rivals Clonakilty in an enthralling game at Skibbereen on Sunday.

