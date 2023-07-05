PODCAST: Cork football season review

ON this week's podcast we're taking a look back on the season that was for Cork's senior mens football team following their defeat to Derry in the All-Ireland quarter-final at the weekend.

It wasn’t quite to be on Sunday in Croke Park as the Rebels bowed out of the championship with a 1-12 to 1-8 defeat to Derry, but it has been an positive season overall.

We're handing out some unofficial Southern Star Cork GAA football awards for standout performances of the year.

We also turn our attention to two big wins for Cork inter-county teams at the weekend as both the camogie and ladies football teams advanced into their respective quarter finals with convincing wins against Clare and Tipperary.

There's news of upcoming West Cork athletes after some big performances at this years U23 national championships, while we also chat about Jack Crowley's rise to stardom as he was named the latest monthly winner of a Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star award.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

If you can’t make it to the shops this week to pick up a copy of The Southern Star, you can avail of a digital subscription by clicking here.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @dyldonot & @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose the Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie.