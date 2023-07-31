PODCAST: Cork camogie manager & captain talk All-Ireland final; Club championship roundup

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WE have a bumper episode of the Star Sport Podcast this week, with two interviews with Cork captain Amy O'Connor and manager Matthew Twomey ahead of this weekend's All-Ireland senior camogie final.

Cork are looking to get their hands on a first title since 2018, while their opponents Waterford are in their first final in 78 years and will give Twomey's team a tough game on Sunday.

While Cork have come up short in recent finals, captain Amy O'Connor believes the experience the squad has of big days at Croke Park will help them to victory, while Matthew Twomey's job is to make sure the players' mentality is right before throw in.

We also look back at an exciting opening round of games as the club championships got underway at the weekend, with some statements wins, surprising results and one very controversial 'draw'.

Matthew Hurley joins Kieran and Dylan for a roundup of how the West Cork clubs got on.

Elsewhere on the podcast we chat about Cork's great win over Galway to earn their place in this year's All-Ireland senior camogie final against Waterford, Plunkett's have completed the double with a convincing victory over Ballyclough in the confined junior B hurling championship final, and we look ahead to what looks like a busy weekend for West Cork athletes at the Irish National Outdoor Athletics championships.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

