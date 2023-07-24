PODCAST: Clonakilty's Mark White on the 2023 county championships

ON this week's podcast we're joined by Clonakilty captain and goalkeeper Mark White, who joins the podcast to chat ahead of the club championships this weekend.

Clonakilty are in the West Cork 'group of death' along with Castlehaven, Rosscarbery and Valley Rovers, who are their opponents in their opening clash this Saturday evening at 7.30pm in Bandon.

Elsewhere on the podcast we chat about Cork's great win over Galway to earn their place in this year's All-Ireland senior camogie final against Waterford, Plunkett's have completed the double with a convincing victory over Ballyclough in the confined junior B hurling championship final, and we look ahead to what looks like a busy weekend for West Cork athletes at the Irish National Outdoor Athletics championships.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

