PODCAST: Castlehaven's Mairead O'Driscoll ahead of LGFA senior B final





OUR special guest on this week's podcast is Mairead O’Driscoll, who has been one of the stalwarts of a team who has performed well, with this year being Haven's first year up in senior, and they have done well to get to the senior B final.

Kieran caught up with this week’s special guest earlier this week ahead of what is a huge weekend for Castlehaven who take on Fermoy in the Cork LGFA Senior B football final in MTU at 12pm on Saturday.

Haven beat Clonakilty in their semi-final last weekend, scoring 3-8 to their West Cork rivals’ 10 points to set up this Saturday’s final clash, and Kieran spoke to Mairead about that game, their journey into senior football and her hopes for the weekend.

Overall it’s a huge weekend of GAA action for West Cork teams as there seven men’s teams in county semi- finals and three women’s sides in LGFA finals.

