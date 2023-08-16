PODCAST: Carbery boss Tim Buckley & preview of club football action

ON this week's podcast we're joined by Carbery boss Tim Buckley, who is looking forward to defending the Tadhg Crowley cup this season.

The West Cork divisional side take on Duhallow on Thursday 24th at 7.30pm in Páirc Uí Rinn in the College/Divisional section semi final and Matthew has been chatting to Buckley ahead of that game about his love of knock-out football and lots more.

Kieran is away on holiday this week, so Matthew and Dylan join forces to preview this weekend's club football action, with the headline game being Clonakilty vs Carbery Rangers – both teams will be desperate for a win following positive results in the opening round of fixtures.

There will be plenty of coverage of the busy club period in the Star, so now is the best time to become a Southern Star Premium Subscriber. Sign up today and get 50% off your first two months, which is just €8 per week for your first 8 weeks, for the best West Cork sport coverage.

Click 'Have a discount code?' when signing up to enter the code – for full details and to subscribe, click here.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @dyldonot & @matt_hurley01

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose the Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie.