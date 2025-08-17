Miskella-inspired Ballincollig rally to reclaim Mid Cork U21 football crown

Ballincollig 2-15

Éire Óg 0-15

(after extra time)

BALLINCOLLIG regained the Macroom Motors U21A Muskerry football championship crown – and made it three titles in four years – with a thrilling victory over neighbours Éire Óg at Ballyanley.

Victory did not come easily, and there were stages in the first half when it seemed The Village might be overwhelmed.

Éire Óg led 0-7 to 0-2 after the opening quarter, and Ballincollig were struggling. At that juncture, Éire Óg’s enterprising play was rewarded with a string of scores, including points from Colm Quigley from play and goalkeeper Brendan Linehan from a free.

Ballincollig did pull two points back early in the second quarter, but their errant shooting continued – including two missed golden goal chances and a number of wasted frees.

When the excellent Colm Clifford sent over a late first-half point to give Éire Óg a 0-8 to 0-3 interval lead, it highlighted the difference between the teams: scoring efficiency.

In the 25th minute, Ballincollig introduced Danny Miskella to their attack – and the influence of the Cork U20 star was enormous. His work rate, clever passing, and accuracy transformed Ballincollig’s forward line and inspired those around him.

Within seven minutes of the restart, Ballincollig had drawn level at 1-6 to 0-9. Points from Miskella and Pete Kelly were followed by a penalty, emphatically converted by Miskella after a foul on Jack Murray. The latter then levelled matters in the 37th minute.

Éire Óg instantly replied with a Daniel Healy point to regain the lead. When Johnny Galvin added two points and Michael Murphy chipped in with another, Éire Óg were four ahead again – 0-13 to 1-6.

However, a black card for an Éire Óg attacker in the 47th minute shifted momentum. Ballincollig took full advantage of the extra man, notching four unanswered points – two from Ciarán Buckley, and one each from Pete Kelly and Miskella – to bring the game level at 1-10 to 0-13 in the 58th minute.

As the game edged into three minutes of added time, Colm Clifford nudged Éire Óg back in front, but to the delight of the Ballincollig supporters, Pete Kelly punched over a dramatic equaliser in the dying seconds to send the game to extra time.

Éire Óg regained the initiative with a Darragh Clifford free in the opening minute, but Ballincollig responded instantly – Miskella converting a free that had been advanced for dissent. In the sixth minute, he nudged Ballincollig into the lead for the first time since the opening score.

The Village pushed on, and two points from Seán O’Neill, who hit a purple patch, saw them lead 1-15 to 0-15 at the short interval.

Éire Óg began to waste scoring chances, while Ballincollig, now in control, slowed the game’s tempo with smart keep-ball tactics. The Ovens side couldn't afford any more misses, but the outcome was only settled one minute from time when Pete Kelly sealed Ballincollig’s win. He had the exhilarating task of palming home a well-worked team move involving four of his fellow forwards.

Scorers

Ballincollig: D Miskella 1-5 (1-0 pen, 2f); P Kelly 1-3 (1f); C Buckley 0-3; S O’Neill 0-2; D O’Leary (45), J Murray 0-1 each.

Éire Óg: J Galvin (2f), D Healy 0-3 each; C Quigley (2pt), B Lenihan (2ptf), C Clifford 0-2 each; M Sheehan, D Clifford (f), M Murphy 0-1 each.

Ballincollig: Dave Hurley; Cillian Power, Brian Dore, Ronan Power; Theo Morgan, Conor Dalton, Tadgh O’Connell (c); Ben O’Connell, Brian Moore; George Howard, David O'Leary, Seán O'Neill; Ciarán Buckley, Pete Kelly, Jack Murray.

Subs: Danny Miskella for T Morgan (25), Cian O’Connor for B Moore, Kevin O’Leary for J Murray (both 41), Peter Rose for R Power (68), Cian Ahern for P Kelly (80).

Éire Óg: Brendan Linehan; Darragh O’Regan, Shane O’Callaghan, Cillian Murphy; Eoin O’Shea, Colm Clifford (c), Micheál Sheehan; Darragh Clifford, Mark O’Connor; Seán Murphy, Johnny Galvin, Colm Quigley; Seán Hurley, Daniel Healy, David Casey.

Subs: Michael Murphy for S Hurley (36), Mathew Broderick for M O’Connor (41), Ethan Hyde for D Casey (46), Chulainn Malone for C Quigley (55), Oisín McLaughlin for S Murphy (58), Fintan O’Leary for E O’Shea (61), Kevin Beechinor for M Broderick (68), Daniel McCarthy for D Healy, Conor Eagles for D O’Regan (both 71).

Referee: Peter O’Leary (Cloughduv).