Paris Olympics rowing preview – how will West Cork rowers fare?



THERE are four rowers from West Cork heading to the Paris Olympics – Paul O'Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Aoife Casey and Emily Hegarty.

All four have come through Skibbereen Rowing Club, and all four are part of an Irish rowing team which is confident of bringing medals back from France this summer.

On this week's podcast, Star Sport editor Kieran McCarthy previews the action which gets underway this Saturday – with all four West Cork rowers on the water on Sunday.

Aoife Casey will be out first in the heats of the lightweight women’s double sculls, which begin at 11.30am, followed by Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy in the heats of the lightweight men’s double, starting at 12 noon. Emily Hegarty and the Irish women’s four will take to the water in their heat at 12.30pm.

It's an exciting time to be a West Cork sport fan, and we're incredibly excited for this year's Olympic Games!

