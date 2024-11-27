O’Donovan Rossa hurlers celebrate 20 years after county junior B triumph

ON THIS week's podcast, Kieran is joined by O’Donovan Rossa hurling trio Alan Foley, Flor Crowley and Rob Long.

The club is celebrating 20 years after their Cork junior BHC victory in 2004.

On November 14th, 2004, Crowley, who was captain of the team, collected the junior B cup in front of a huge Skibbereen following.

Recently, 25 players from the county winning panel, as well as the entire management team, reunited to celebrate that ground-breaking season.

The lads talk about the memories that they have from that year and the current state of play in Skibb hurling.

From one team in the club to another, the O’Donovan Rossa LGFA team are in action again this weekend as they face Annaghdown in the All Ireland intermediate semi final.

James O’Donovan’s team are chasing a sixth championship title in a row after already winning two county’s, two Munsters and one All Ireland.

Kilmacabea are in county junior AFC semi final action as they take on Inniscarra while Goleen will be in the county junior BFC semi final against Ballinhassig.

We also discuss Jack Crowley as Ireland take on Australia in their final rugby Autumn International plus we look at the recent goings on in the West Cork League in soccer.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

Produced by Matthew Hurley

