Macroom workplace death investigated

AN investigation has been launched after a man in his 60s died in a workplace accident in Macroom on Monday.

The accident is believed to have happened at a family-owned pallet company. Emergency services were called to the scene but the man was later pronounced dead at Cork University Hospital.

The dead man was named locally as Pat Corcoran (68). Cork North West TD Aindrias Moynihan (FF) said news of his death was devastating and that Mr Corcoran was well respected in the area. He said he understood that Mr Corcoran was retired but used to go in one day a week.

‘It is heartbreaking for everyone involved,’ he said. ‘It is very tough for his work colleagues, family and anyone who knows him.’

The Health and Safety Authority confirmed that a death occurred at a business premises in the town. In a stataement it said: ‘The HSA is aware of the fatal incident and has launched an investigation. No further information is available at this time.’

An autopsy will take place at CUH. Gardai issued a brief statement confirming they had attended the scene. They added: ‘A male aged in his 60s was taken from the scene to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

‘The Health and Safety Authority has been notified and will conduct an examination.’