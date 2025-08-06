Man avoids jail over Kinsale hotel deception

A Cork city man who pleaded guilty to duping a Kinsale hotel out of €500 after he stayed in a room with three others avoided a custodial sentence for the offence.

Patrick Stokes (25) of 8 St Anthony’s Park, Dave McCarthy Road, Hollyhill, Cork city pleaded guilty to the deception charge at Bandon District Court.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge Joanne Carroll that Acton’s Hotel in Kinsale received a booking for two rooms using a credit card over the phone in the name of James O’Neill.

‘On May 19th 2024 the accused and another man along with two females checked into the hotel and while there paid for everything else in the hotel by cash,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘However, on June 14th 2024 the hotel received a letter informing them there was an issue with the credit card and they were at a loss for €500.’

He said investigations were carried out and the accused was identified as one of the men who stayed in the hotel.Judge Carroll was told that the accused has 14 previous convictions mostly for road traffic offences and none for theft. She was told that he isn’t currently working and is on disability.

Defence solicitor Éamonn Fleming said that John O’Neill booked the two rooms on a credit card the night before they stayed at the hotel. He said his client had paid him €250 for the room and will now have to pay compensation of €300 to the hotel.

Judge Carroll said that deception was involved here as the hotel was duped over €500 and that the accused played his part in the deception. She noted his plea of guilty and the fact he has paid €300 to gardaí to compensate Acton’s Hotel.

Following a community service assessment by a probation officer, Judge Carroll directed him to carry out 40 hours of community service in lieu of two months in prison and said he could carry out the work in Cork city.