Mark Collins on Haven's historic Munster win; Kinsale's John Murphy chats life on tour

ON this week's podcast we are celebrating Castlehaven's remarkable win over Dingle in the Munster senior football final – we're joined by captain Mark Collins to reflect on what some people are describing as the best win in Haven's history.

They battled through some biblical conditions to beat Kerry club champions Dingle in a penalty shootout following a drawn game – 13 points a piece – in which Haven never led but never let go of either.

Three points down going into the second half of extra time, Mark Collins produced an incredible point to get his team back on track and there were heroes all over the pitch for Haven.

Collins chats to Kieran about the game itself, the goalkeeping heroics of Damien Cahalane and how they will now turn their attention to an All-Ireland semi-final against Connacht champions St Brigid's, which will be played on January 7th in Semple Stadium at 1.45pm.

We're also joined on the podcast by Kinsale golfer John Murphy, who has had a challenging year competing in the DP World Tour for the first time.

Murphy chats to Seán Holland about travelling to far-flung places, the moment he realised he needed to take a break from competing and why he's always learning in a sport which can be difficult to make a living from.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @dyldonot & @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose the Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie.