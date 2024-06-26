John Hayes on what's next for John Cleary and Cork football

FORMER Cork footballer and Star columnist John Hayes joins the podcast this week to talk about Cork's loss to Louth in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final at the weekend.

Hayes says he doesn't think he's 'ever been quite as annoyed' at a result as he was on Sunday, and breaks down where he thinks Cork went wrong, why they struggled to create chances against Louth's defensive system and what's next for manager John Cleary.

We also take a look back at Cork's five year plan, released in 2019.

It's fair to say none of these goals have been achieved to date.

Elsewhere, five West Cork athletes and counting have been selected on Team Ireland for Olympic Games in Paris – Paul O'Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Emily Hegarty, Aoife Casey and David Harte.

With more set to be announced, we look forward to a busy summer for West Cork sport!

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @dyldonot & @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose the Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie