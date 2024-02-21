Ivan Kingston on Bantry's U21A victory; Margaret Keohane and Plunkett's ready for Munster final



WE have two special guests on this week's podcast – Bantry Blues manager Ivan Kingston joins to reflect on his team's first U21A championship win in 12 years, and St Oliver Plunkett's manager Margaret Keohane joins to look forward to a Munster junior B final which takes place this weekend.

Kingston chats to Seán Holland about his great group of players, the support from around Bantry and what it means for a club to win a championship after a long wait.

Keohane is on the other side of a big final, waiting for throw-in, and joins Seán Holland to look forward to a huge game against Tipperary's Shannon Rovers in Limerick at 2pm on Sunday.

We also look back on another defeat for Cork, this time at home to Cavan, and ask what needs to be done now to avoid relegation into Division Three.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.



