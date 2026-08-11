Kinsale welcomes Europe cruise ship

Kinsale welcomed Hapag-Lloyd Cruises' luxury vessel Europa yesterday as more than 400 passengers came ashore to enjoy a range of excursions and experiences across Kinsale, Cork and the wider region.

Passengers are enjoying the 16-night Legends of Ireland and the Highlands (Hamburg - Hamburg) trip on board the German vessel.

Throughout the day, visitors experienced the best of Kinsale and its surrounding area, taking in attractions such as Charlesfort, the Scilly Walk, Kinsale town and harbour, Hillside Garden in Glounthaune, the Midleton Distillery Experience Premium Tasting and a range of e-bike tours, while also extending their exploration to some of Cork and Munster's most iconic visitor destinations, including Cork City, Blarney Castle, Cahir and Cashel.



As part of Ireland's EU Presidency celebrations, passengers and visitors were treated to a lively cultural welcome on the pier. The Cork Cultural Show showcased traditional Irish music, song and dance, creating a vibrant atmosphere and providing guests with a memorable introduction to Irish culture and hospitality.

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A special gift exchange was also held on the pier to commemorate Europa's visit to Kinsale. The exchange marked the strong relationship between the cruise industry and the local community and served as a fitting recognition of the vessel's call to the harbour. Cllr Alan Coleman, chair of the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, attended the occasion, alongside representatives from Cork County Council.

Cork county mayor Cllr Bernard Moynihan, welcomed the successful visit, saying: 'We were delighted to welcome the passengers and crew of the Europa to Kinsale and County Cork. Cruise visits such as this provide an excellent opportunity to showcase everything our region has to offer, from our rich history and cultural heritage to our world-class attractions, hospitality and food tourism experiences. I would like to thank all those involved in making the visit such a success and wish the passengers and crew every success on the remainder of their journey.'

The visit provided a welcome boost to local tourism and hospitality businesses, with passengers spending time throughout the town and surrounding areas, experiencing Kinsale's renowned heritage, culture, food offering and warm welcome.

The call by Europa represents another successful cruise visit for Kinsale, highlighting the town's growing reputation as a premier destination for international cruise tourism and its continued appeal to visitors from around the world.