Huge weekend for Cork GAA: Two Munster finals; Cork vs Clare preview; Cork vs Tipperary preview

IT'S a Cork GAA special on this week's Star Sport Podcast as we look forward to a bumper weekend of action across all codes.

This Saturday, Cork ladies' footballers meet Kerry in the TG4 Munster senior championship final on Saturday in Mallow (4pm). While Cork are the defending Munster champions, Kerry are the form team, and the favourites heading into what will be an intriguing game this weekend.

Shane Ronayne will be without dual-star Libby Coppinger, who suffered an injury in the recent round-robin game against Tipperary, and as a result will miss both football and camogie finals this weekend.

Cork's B team are also in action in Mallow on Sunday in the Munster senior B final, throwing in at 2pm – fans will be hoping for double celebrations.

Cork face Waterford in the Munster senior camogie final this Sunday in Semple Stadium, Thurles (1.45pm). While Ger Manley's side will be confident heading into the game after hammering the Déise in the All-Ireland final last year, they will also have revenge on their minds, having been knocked out by Waterford at the quarter final stage of the Munster championship in 2023.

Elsewhere, Cork's senior footballers get their All-Ireland series underway this weekend away to Clare in what has been dubbed as a must-win game by many. Donegal and Tyrone are the other counties vying for a top three place in Group 3, so a good start is vital for John Cleary's men.

Throw-in at Cusack Park is at 6pm on Saturday.

And to round out the weekend, there's the small matter of another must-win game for the Cork senior hurlers as they also travel to Semple Stadium to face Tipperary, who themselves need a win to be in with a chance of qualifying for the All-Ireland series.

It's all go for Cork this weekend – let's hope it's a positive one!

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @dyldonot, @seanholland_15 & @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

