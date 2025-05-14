Former Cork camogie player Sara Hayes on skorts-shorts controversy

ON THIS week's podcast, we are joined by former Cork camogie player Sara Hayes as she gives her takes on the skorts and shorts controversy.

Courcey Rovers’ Hayes has won multiple All-Irelands with Cork and manages her club in the senior county championship.

The story took another turn in the last week when Cork and Waterford had their Munster senior camogie final called off less than 20 hours before the scheduled throw-in time.

A special congress will be held on May 22nd to decide if wearing shorts can be an option for camogie players or if wearing skorts will remain the compulsory protocol.

Matthew Hurley spoke to Hayes on this week’s show.

