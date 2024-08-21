Fiona Keating & Saoirse McCarthy on winning a second All-Ireland title

CELEBRATIONS raged across Cork last week as the All-Ireland winning senior camogie team returned from Dublin with a second O'Duffy Cup in as many years.

The Rebels’ reign is well underway. That’s now back-to-back All-Ireland senior camogie titles. With Cork also winning the All-Ireland intermediate crown, the first leg of the double, at Croke Park last week.

Courcey Rovers stars Fiona Keating and Saoirse McCarthy played important roles in this year's triumph, and join the podcast this week to chat about the win, camogie in West Cork and the difference in feeling between the first and second titles.

Elsewhere, we look at a busy weekend of club championship action, with defending premier senior champions Castlehaven in good form, while Carbery Rangers fought back from six points down to salvage a draw against rivals Clonakilty.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @dyldonot & @seanholland_15

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

