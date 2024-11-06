Diarmuid O’Mathunas captain Jeremiah Hurley on their Carbery JAHC triumph

ON THIS week's podcast, Diarmuid O'Mathunas captain Jeremiah Hurley discusses their first Carbery junior AHC win in 14 years.

The Castletownkenneigh club beat Ballinascarthy by 1-14 to 1-12 in Enniskeane to bring the Flyer Nyhan Cup back to Mathunas.

Hurley talks about the emotion of the win, the support from the Mathunas’ fans, balancing hurling and football and their upcoming county championship quarter final against Ballinora.

Also on the show, we talk about four Cork football departures that happened this week.

Carbery Rangers’ John O’Rourke announced his inter-county retirement after 11 years on the Rebels’ senior panel.

Kilshannig man Killian O’Hanlon also retired while St Finbarrs’ Steven Sherlock and Kilmacabea’s Damien Gore are taking a year out.

We will preview Castlehaven’s AIB Munster club SFC quarter final against Dr Crokes this Sunday as Seanie Cahalane’s men hope to retain the provincial crown.

Also this weekend, O’Donovan Rossa’s are in Munster intermediate LGFA final action against St Ailbes and Clonakilty face a Munster senior B LGFA final against Ballymacarbry.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @seanholland_15

Produced by Matthew Hurley

