David Harte on his next adventure

ON THIS week's podcast, we are joined by Irish hockey legend David Harte who is returning closer to home after a successful stint in the Netherlands.

Harte was a key part of Team Ireland in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and has made over 200 appearances for the Emerald Isle.

He spent 13 years on the books of SV Kampong over in the low country but is transferring to Belfast at the end of the season.

Kieran McCarthy caught up with Harte to chat about his successful career so far.

Also on the show, we look back at a successful weekend for Cork in gaelic games.

The footballers beat Cavan to survive in Division 2 and most likely the Sam Maguire cup after a 0-21 to 0-19 win away.

The hurlers, ladies footballers and camogie team all reached league finals by beating Galway, Clare and Tipperary respectively.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

