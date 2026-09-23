Water mains upgrades to start next week in Clonakilty

Uisce Éireann is set to begin works next week to replace old and damaged water mains in Shannonvale, Clonakilty.

Along the R600, N71, L4032 and L4031, 6.5km of new, modern pipes will be installed, with the aim to strengthen the local network and reduce disruption to homes and businesses. Uisce Éireann explained that the existing pipes were prone to bursts and leaks, leading to supply interruptions and the loss of treated drinking water.

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Works will include installing new water service connections from the public water main on the road to customers’ property boundaries and linking them to the customers’ water supply.

Uisce Éireann plan to keep disruption to a minimum but a temporary road closure along the L4031 from Monday, October 26 until Friday, November 27 will be required. A sign posted diversion will be in place for the duration of the closure.

The project is being delivered by Ward and Burke on behalf of Uisce Éireann with completion expected by May 2027. Updates on the project are available through the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website or by calling 1800 278 278.

Jack Cronin, programme manager at Uisce Éireann, said that these upgrades will help stop leakage and give the community in Clonakilty greater confidence in their water supply.

“By focusing on delivering a more reliable supply, we’re helping to build a stronger, more resilient water service for the people of Clonakilty, now and for generations to come.”