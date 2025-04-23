Cork v Kerry review with John Hayes

ON THIS week's podcast, we back at Cork’s heartbreaking Munster SFC semi-final defeat to Kerry as John Hayes reflects on an epic encounter.

The Rebels went into this as underdogs but were agonisingly close to pulling off the unthinkable, losing 3-21 to 1-25 after extra-time.

It was a game described by many as one of the games of the decade and despite the weather conditions, the supporters got their money’s worth.

Missed chances and controversial decisions were key in this game and the former Cork footballer breaks down the game.

Also on the show, we look at other gaelic games stories, including the Cork hurlers dropping points away to Clare after being 12 points up at half-time.

The Cork camogie team progressed to the Munster final while the Cork ladies footballers start their championship campaign this weekend.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Produced by Matthew Hurley

