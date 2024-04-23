Cork v Kerry review; Haulie O'Sullivan on managing Cork minor footballers

CORK'S minor football manager Haulie O'Sullivan joins us on this week's podcast to chat about his sides chances in the upcoming Munster championship.

The former Carbery Rangers manager named a strong panel earlier in the month, and is looking forward to his side's opener against Kerry next Tuesday.

There is a strong West Cork contingent on the minor panel, so football fans in the area will be watching with interest as O'Sullivan helps mould the next generation of Cork footballers.

If the weekend is anything to go by, then the future seems bright for Cork football, as the men's senior side ran Kerry close in Killarney in the Munster SFC quarter-final – O'Sullivan thinks of all the games Cork have played in their 29 year winning drought in Killarney, Saturday's game was one Cork should and could have won.

We chat about that game and what's next for John Cleary's men, and a whole lot more.

