Ayroplane soars to win in Champions Stakes

THE second round of The Irish Champions Stakes, with over €60,000 in prize money, were the feature at Lyre Raceway on Sunday.

BY TIM KELLEHER

Sponsored by The Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine, the series features races for two, three and four-year-old pacers, colts and fillies.

Ayroplane again was the star of the day when landing the four-year-old colts. Churchview Saka was the early leader as Ayroplane made an uncharacteristic mistake at the start, but by halfway was on the tail of the leader. With two furlongs to go, Ayroplane loomed large on the outside and ran out an easy six-length winner for Meath owner Paddy Kane and Londoner John Ball.

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The four-year-old fillies turned out another star in the shape of Coalford Annabelle, who continued her winning streak for owner Mark McAleer when leading home, She’s Hungry. Troy McAleer was in the bike on the winner.

John Richardson enjoyed great success on the day, driving two series winners. In the three-year-old fillies, Ayrospace was all the rage but broke early and lost her chance. This left She’s No Angel in front and looked a winner, but Richardson came late with Meadowbranch Adira to take the honours for his retained Meadowbranch Stable in Dublin.

Catch My Halo Hanover had set the ball rolling for Richardson earlier in the day when she led home Aines Story to be crowned two-year-old fillies’ champion. The winner is jointly owned by Joe Sheridan, Meadowbranch Stables and Welshman Alan Davies.

Hunt Me Down, owned and driven by Clive Kavanagh from Dublin, was oozing class in the two-year-old colts. Martinez The Knife and CB Airforce had traded blows early in the mile contest, but Kavanagh produced Hunt Me Down in the final stages and won with a bit in hand.

The three-year-old colts was a five-runner affair and all five came in for good support in the betting with Another Smile eventually going off as favourite. Sweet Pa led Another Smile away and had a two-length advantage going out on the final circuit. Another Smile closed but Jono Cowden had plenty up his sleeve and covered the move and ran on for victory.

Racing opened with a Grade G-G2 Pace. Meadowbranch Ri was the punter's choice but found one better than him in the shape of Northern Lights for Limerick owner John Manning with his son Ryan.

The green and white colours of Limerick was again seen in the winner’s enclosure when Bettonme ran his rivals ragged in the Grade F & E Pace. John Cross had 17 lengths to spare over his six rivals. The winner is owned by Limerick’s Stephen Gallagher and looks a decent prospect.

There was only one trotter’s race on the card, and it was a win for the Quill family from Kenmare. Leader De Lara, owned by Finbarr Quill Jnr, made his Irish debut a winning one. Jalexia Scott led for most of the journey but went off stride when four clear and Leader De Lara took his chance to beat Korassone D’Aborney and the fast-finishing Keiran Scott.

This weekend sees the annual two-day Ballabuidhe Festival taking place in Dunmanway. The Paddy Connolly Memorial for trotters and the Grand Prix for pacers are the feature races. Racing on Sunday and the bank holiday Monday has a 2.30pm start on both days.