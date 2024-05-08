Clonakilty claim Beamish Cup crown; Hannah Sexton on European Bowling Championships

CLONAKILTY won their first Beamish Cup title in 16 years at the weekend, beating Drinagh Rangers 3-2 in a victory that was widely celebrated in the town.

On this week's podcast we are joined by Liam Anthony White – a member of the cup final winning team in 2008 and again in 2024 – who chats about what it means for Clonakilty to win, their hopes for the WCL Premier Division this season and a lot more.

We're also joined by road bowling sensation Hannah Sexton, who is off to Germany this weekend for the European Bowling Championships. Sexton finished fifth on the road in 2022 and will be hoping to improve on her position at this year's competition.

And if that wasn't enough, Phil Healy and the Irish 4x400m relay team cruised to an Olympic qualification spot in the Bahamas at the weekend in a national record time. Star Sport reporter and Healy's first cousin Seán Holland talks about what it means to the family.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

