Cill na Martra's date with destiny; Castlehaven's luck runs out

ON this week's podcast we are joined by Cill na Martra selector Gearóid Ó hÉalithe ahead of his club's biggest game ever – the All-Ireland Intermediate football final against Cullyhanna on Sunday.

Cill na Martra are a small club and parish but have exceeded all expectations this season to make it to the final, and have been rewarded with a big day out in Croke Park.

Gearóid reflects on the incredible season, the hard work put in by everyone associated with the club and the excitement as they countdown to the final.

The game will be live on TG4 at 15.30 on Sunday.

We also reflect on Castlehaven's heartbreaking loss in the All-Ireland senior football semi-final on a day where their luck ran out.

The club have had an incredible year across the board, and have been named West Cork Sports Star Club of the Year.

All this and more, on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

