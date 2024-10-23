Castlehaven v Nemo Rangers county PSFC final preview

ON THIS week's podcast, former Cork footballer and Southern Star Sports columnist John Hayes previews the county premier SFC final between Castlehaven and Nemo Rangers, on Sunday in Supervalu Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 3.30pm.

The Haven are going for their second Andy Scannell Cup in a row and face a Nemo side chasing their first crown since 2022.

The sides battled it out in the final in 2023 too as the Haven won out by 0-11 to 0-9.

We discuss where the game could be won and lost, Castlehaven’s experience, kickouts and overall key aspects to the big game.

Hayes also gives his final prediction.

There are other divisional finals taking place too and we look back at the drawn Carbery junior AHC final between Ballinascarthy and Diarmuid O Mathunas (0-13 apiece).

The Carbery junior AFC final is on the horizon too as Kilmacabea, after their semi final win against St Mary’s last weekend, take on Mathunas on Saturday in Dunmanway at 7.30pm.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @seanholland_15

Produced by Matthew Hurley

***

