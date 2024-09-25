Beara's Billy Murphy discusses new role and Football Review

BEARA'S Billy Murphy has a new role as their new schools coach and how they can develop as a division.

He talks to Kieran McCarthy on this week's podcast.

We also cover a big weekend of county football action as Clonakilty, Carbery Rangers, Dohenys and Bantry Blues.

The current state of play in the Carbery junior A championships will be talked about too.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

