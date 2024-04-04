Beamish Cup final preview; Cork favourites in Munster opener



THIS week's Star Sport Podcast is a preview special, as we take a look at two big games taking place in Cork this weekend – Clonakilty SC vs Drinagh Rangers in the Beamish Cup final, and Cork vs Limerick in the Munster SFC quarter-final.

West Cork soccer fans will be hoping the weather doesn't postpone the Beamish Cup final this weekend – as Storm Kathleen brings gale force winds and a weather warning has been issued.

If the game does go ahead, it's bound to be a close one. Both teams are in great form this season, and will be battling it out at the top of the WCL Premier Division in the coming weeks.

Drinagh have the upper hand over Clonakilty, having beaten them in their two previous games this season but Clon are in good form, preparing for this game with a 10-0 victory over Beara in the league. It's anyone's Beamish Cup at Turner's Cross on Sunday.

Meanwhile, across the city, John Cleary's rebels will be in action against Limerick in the Munster SFC quarter-final. The winner will face Kerry in two weeks time and Cork will be expecting to be there.

It's been a mixed season for Cork so far, with a good run of results saving their league campaign after a tough start. Can they dispatch Limerick with the ease they are expected to? And could they reignite the Munster championship by winning this year? Time will tell.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

