Storm Kathleen to bring gale force winds as weather warning issued

GALE force winds are forecast this weekend, as Met Éireann has issued an orange weather warning for West Cork ahead of the arrival of Storm Kathleen.

The weather warning will be in place from 7am until 5pm on Saturday, and covers Cork, Kerry, Galway and Mayo.

Met Éireann predicts that West Cork will be hit with gale force winds, with some severe and damaging gusts expected. Possible impacts include very difficult travel conditions, fallen trees, some power outages, coastal flooding and wave overtopping.

A separate yellow weather warning is in place for the entire country from 7am until 8pm on Saturday, and will come into effect in West Cork at the end of the orange warning.

Storm Kathleen is still developing in the Atlantic ocean, so further updates are expected as it gets closer to the Irish coast.

Cork County Council has advised that members of the public should stay high, stay dry and stay away from the coast, rivers and lakes. With strong gusts and high waves predicted, people are urged to refrain from visiting coastal areas.

Road users should also aware of the danger posed by high winds and to be aware of any surface debris. Motorists are also asked to be especially conscious of cyclists and pedestrians.

Dursey Cable Car will be closed this Saturday and will return to operation only when wind speeds permit and following inspection if necessary.

Issues such as fallen trees, flooding and road damage should be reported to the relevant local area office during working hours on 021 427681 or contact the Council’s emergency out of hours number 021 4800048 over the weekend.

Munster regional forecast

Today

This morning will be mainly dry and mostly cloudy across Munster with some patchy mist and drizzle at first and a few bright intervals developing. During the afternoon, rain will develop in the south. It will spread northwards early this evening, turning heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees with moderate southeast breezes.

Solar UV Index

Low on Thursday and Friday.

Tonight

Early tonight will be wet with persistent rain, which will gradually clear to the north. Clear spells and showers will follow from the south. Lowest temperatures of 8 or 9 degrees. Moderate to fresh easterly winds will become southerly as rain clears.

Tomorrow

Friday will be mostly cloudy with blustery showers or longer spells of rain, which will clear to the north with bright spells following. In the evening, cloud will increase in the south. It will be mild with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees and fresh, gusty southerly winds.