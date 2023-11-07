PODCAST: Barryroe captain Dave O'Sullivan on historic Carbery JAFC win; Newcestown v Dohenys preview

ON this week's Star Sport Podcast we are chatting to David O’Sullivan, the captain of the Barryroe team who recently won their first ever Carbery Junior A football title following a brilliant win after extra time in a tight game against Kilmacabea.

The men in blue didn’t have long to celebrate after their victory because they were back out at the weekend in the Bon Secours Junior A championship, where they unfortunately lost to Castlemagner.

Despite that, David was in great form when speaking to us today to reflect on their historic victory a couple of weekends ago.

This Saturday at 5pm Páirc Uí Chaoímh will bear witness to a West Cork derby as Newcestown and Dohenys go head to head in a bid to bring the Kevin McTernan cup back West for the winter in the Senior A football final. We take a look at both team's chances in what is a highly anticipated game.

We also talk about the International Olympics Committee's decision to remove lightweight rowing from the Olympic programme from 2028 onwards. It means that Skibbereen's gold medallists Paul O''Donovan and Fintan McCarthy's final chance to add more medals to their lockers will come next year in Paris.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @dyldonot & @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose the Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie.