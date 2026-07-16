Barryroe hurlers strike gold with first adult hurling trophy in 19 years

Barryroe 1-15

Ballinora 1-13

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

BARRYROE ended a 19-year wait for an adult hurling trophy after an inspired contribution from their substitutes helped the Carbery club triumph in a thrilling Division 7 county league final in Newcestown.

The winners’ bench proved the difference in a rip-roaring second half, with cousins Ryan and Olan O'Donovan – who had lined out for Carbery in Friday night's divisions/colleges football final – combining for 1-5 after being introduced.

Substitute Conor O'Regan also chipped in with a point as Barryroe secured a long-awaited piece of adult hurling silverware.

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‘I’ve been playing with this team for 16 years and this has been a long time coming,’ a delighted Barryroe captain Jerome O’Brien told The Southern Star.

‘It’s been a long wait as we’ve had a tough few years there. Last year, fighting relegation and all that.

‘We got an injection of youth this year. It’s helped us a lot. Hopefully, getting some silverware will give us a bounce going into the championship.’

Ballinora played their part in a quality Division 7 league decider but relied heavily on Alan O’Shea (0-7) and Conor Quirke (1-2) for scores. With promotion to Division 6 secured and additional players returning, Ballinora are in good shape heading towards their upcoming county championship.

The same is true of Barryroe, who celebrated with their supporters long after the final whistle shrilled.

‘Yeah, it’s a long time coming,’ Barryroe manager Kevin McCarthy agreed.

‘We’re young and, I suppose, sick of losing.

‘Things are coming together at the moment. It’s still early but the championship is only a few weeks away. It’s good to have that bit of momentum going into it.

‘It was very warm (tonight) and the first time they had to deal with this type of heat. Other than that, they came good in the end which was pleasing.’

Amid high temperatures, Ballinora led by a point at the conclusion of a scrappy opening half. Alan O’Shea (two frees and a 65), Ciaran O’Donoghue (two), Jack Twohig and Conor Quirke found their range to edge the Mid-Cork team 0-7 to 0-6 ahead.

Three Adam McSweeney frees along with Tomas Ó Buachalla, Luke Murphy and Michael Whelton (free) scores kept Barryroe in touch.

Alan O’Shea saw a goal chance denied by a brave Jerome O’Brien block in an otherwise uneventful first 30 minutes.

But the second period was a much more open affair with play swinging from one end of the field to the other.

O’Shea edged Ballinora two in front before James Lordan was yellow carded and Luke Murphy punished the foul by converting a free.

Brian O’Donovan scored to draw Barryroe level, 0-8 apiece, the fourth time the sides were tied after 36 minutes.

Alan O’Shea restored his team’s lead prior to the league final’s opening goal. Brian O’Donovan provided the assist for substitute Ryan O’Donovan to rattle the Ballinora net.

Ballinora responded well with O’Shea (free) and a superb James Lordan effort quickly reducing the deficit. Adam McSweeney (free) and Conor Quirke exchanged scores to level matters once again, 1-9 to 0-12, with less than ten minutes remaining.

The pace of an exciting second half rarely relented despite the intense heat. Ryan O’Donovan and Olan O’Donovan clipped over consecutive points as Barryroe kicked for home with time ticking down.

Alan O’Shea’s seventh point of the evening and an Olan O’Donovan free meant the Carbery club was two points clear five minutes from full-time.

Ballinora's doggedness and refusal to accept defeat were rewarded with a superb Conor Quirke goal to make it 1-13 to 1-12.

But wasted Ballinora scoring opportunities allowed Barryroe to hit back in the dying embers. Three unanswered Olan O’Donovan (free), Conor O’Regan and Ryan O’Donovan scores wrapped up a 1-15 to 1-13 victory for the delighted Carbery club and its supporters.

‘It was nice to see all the children coming out onto the pitch (to celebrate with us),’ Jerome O’Brien added.

‘They have never seen Barryroe hurling win anything. They’ve always seen us fighting relegation.

‘It is nice for them to see and they’ll remember it. This win will only drive on their standards and training so that, someday, they will want to be up here with us.’

Scorers

Barryroe: R O’Donovan 1-2; O O’Donovan (2f), L Murphy (2f), A McSweeney (3f) 0-3 each; M Whelton (1f), B O’Donovan, T Ó Buachalla, C O’Regan 0-1 each.

Ballinora: A O’Shea 0-7 (4f, 1 65); C Quirke 1-2; C O’Donoghue 0-2; J Twohig, J Lordan 0-1 each.

Barryroe: M Whelton; D Moloney, J O’Brien (captain), D O’Sullivan; J Moloney, C Dineen, M Ryan; A McSweeney, D McCarthy; B O’Donovan, T Ó Buachalla, J Murphy; S Holland, L Murphy, M Walsh.

Subs: R O’Donovan for M Walsh (33), C O’Regan for Holland (46 inj), O O’Donovan for L Murphy (47), D Dineen for J O’Brien (47), C O’Sullivan for J Murphy (52).

Ballinora: D Murphy; T Forde, J Keohane (captain); C Wolfe; M Lordan, J Lordan, S Twohig; R Barrow, A Laverty; C O’Donoghue, M O’Brien, J Twohig; A O’Shea, C Quirke, D Dineen.

Subs: K Murphy for D Dineen (ht), J Trench for M O’Brien (43), R Lane for C Wolfe (54), B Mayer for A O’Shea (60).

Referee: R King (Kilbrin).