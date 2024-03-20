Andrea Stock on swapping ballet for rugby and making the Irish squad

OUR guest on this week's podcast is Andrea Stock, the latest West Cork rugby player to get called into an Irish rugby squad.



The former Bantry RFC player from Durrus is in the 34-strong Ireland women’s squad for the upcoming Guinness Women's Six Nations, swelling the West Cork interest as Skibbereen’s Enya Breen has also been included.

Ireland get their campaign underway away to France this Saturday at 2.15pm, and Stock is hoping to get on the pitch.

In 2018 Stock swapped West Cork for London when she started studying at Brunel University London – that opened the door into Wasps ladies team where she played for five seasons before she signed for Ealing Trailfinders last year. Her form was noticed by Ireland management and Stock was part of the extended training panel last year, before earning her spot in the squad for the 2024 Six Nations.

She joins us to chat about her rise to the Irish squad, why swapping ballet for rugby as a youngster is paying off and the role of Bantry RFC in her development as a player.

We also look at another rugby story from last weekend, Jack Crowley winning the men's Six Nations title, alongside a brilliant home win in the West Cork Rally for Keith Cronin and Cork's return to form in Division Two.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.



Follow our hosts on Twitter: @dyldonot, @seanholland_15 & @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

