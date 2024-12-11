AFLW champion Erika O’Shea talks about her recent success

ON THIS week's podcast, we catch up with Macroom native Erika O’Shea after her Australian Football League Women’s triumph with the North Melbourne Kangaroos.

The Roos won the title against the 2023 victors, Brisbane Lions, in the final by 39-9 and went the whole season unbeaten, no team in the AFL men’s or women’s have done that before.

O’Shea just finished her third season down under and at just 22 years of age, there is a lot more to come.

She chats to Matthew Hurley this week about the whole AFLW experience and her aspirations for the future.

Also in the show, we talk about the Allianz football and hurling league fixtures that were announced recently.

John Cleary’s Cork footballers face Meath at home first up while Pat Ryan’s hurlers travel to Wexford at the end of January.

The club county championship draws were made this week too and we discuss the groups presented to the West Cork clubs in football and hurling.

Goleen came up short in the county junior B football final while the Beara U21s are in county final action this weekend coming.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie