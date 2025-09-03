Kinsale will miss Don’s storytelling genius, and the twinkle in his eye

A MASTER in the art of storytelling and a true gift to the community of Kinsale the late Don Herlihy who ran ‘Don & Barry’s Historic Stroll’ with Barry Moloney for many years will be sorely missed by his family, friends and the many walkers he met in his lifetime as a tour guide in the tourist town.

The community of Kinsale gathered in St John the Baptist Church last Monday (August 18th) to celebrate a life very well lived and to express their gratitude for Don, who passed away last month.

‘Don was an inspiring man who brightened the lives of so many. He changed my life for the better,’ said Barry, who will continue his tours. ‘His wide circle of friends, colleagues and visitors will miss him - his welcoming twinkle in his eye and his storytelling genius. His positive contribution to Kinsale over the decades is immense and irreplaceable. ‘

Barry added that Don’s love of people, teaching and history rubbed off them all.

‘I will strive to steward his legacy with heart! Sail on my great friend Don, may you rest in peace.’

Don was born in Dalkey in Dublin and after a successful career in the United States he came to live in Kinsale in the 1980s with his wife, Jill, who is also a wonderful tour guide.

‘Don began his historical walking tour of Kinsale in 1992, which was the first daily tourist activity in the town,’ said Barry.

‘He was a master in the art of storytelling and had a clear vision of how Kinsale’s history connected Irish, Spanish, European and New World history. He guided fascinating walking tours daily for 30 years.’

Barry recalled some of the glowing reviews that Don received down through the years with Frommers Ireland Guidebooks describing ‘his local knowledge as second to none’ and how he recounted the Battle of Kinsale with ‘an enthusiasm only found in people who really love their subject.’

‘The Belfast Telegraph described his tour as ‘masterly, balanced and essential to discover the real Kinsale and he also appeared on American PBS television as well as RTÉ and UTV where he promoted the town he loves so well.’

Barry said that tributes have poured in from far and wide, including a number of tour guides in the US, since news broke of Don’s death.

CIE Tours spoke of his wonderful contribution to Irish tourism and his tour was a three times winner of the CIE award for Best Walking Tour in Ireland, following an assessment of feedback from all their customers.

Tour operator Pascal Fitzpatrick described him as ‘a fantastic ambassador for Kinsale and Ireland’ while tour guide Pat O’Connor said he so appreciated Don’s ‘unfailingly helpful and cheerful assists behind the scenes to make our visits go smoothly.’

‘He always generously had time for me. He was a true gentleman of integrity.’

Local historian John Thuillier recalled Don’s ‘erudite and pleasant manner of presenting the history of Kinsale’.

‘His scholarship opened up many areas particularly in the links with the wider world.’

Don is survived by his wife Jill and two sons, Shane and David as well as his extended family.