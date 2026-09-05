John Leahy: It's almost time to hand over the reins

‘WELL, you’re going to get an exclusive here now,’ John Leahy laughs.

‘Not this season, but next season I’m retiring.

‘I think 30-odd years now is enough, it’s almost time to hand over the reins. That is my aim.’

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The man synonymous with soccer in Clonakilty has revealed when he plans to call time on his managerial reign.

Leahy first kicked a ball for Clonakilty in 1987 when he was 16 years old, and has been a mainstay of the local soccer scene ever since.

A local legend.

In recent seasons, he was manager of Clonakilty Soccer Club as they dominated the West Cork League, winning back-to-back Premier Division and Beamish Cup doubles in 2024 and ’25.

This season, following the decision by Clonakilty Soccer Club to join forces with the impressive Clonakilty AFC underage and youth set-up, Leahy is manager of AFC’s adult team.

But the clock is ticking, even if star attacker Chris Collins doesn’t believe Leahy will step back at the end of the 2027/28 campaign.

‘I want to hand over the baton in two years’ time with the adult team in a strong place,’ he says.

‘Everyone knows I’ve said I’ll be going, and they all say, “Ah, we’ll wait and see”, but I’ve said it now and hopefully I’ll stick to my guns.

‘Flash (Chris Collins) is already saying, “That won’t happen at all!”

‘There’s a lot of work behind the scenes that not many people see. It’s hard work, especially last season with Trucker (Patrick Hurley) passing. He’s a big loss to me and the club as well.

‘I do enjoy it. But last year hit me hard. It wasn’t that we didn’t win the league, but Trucker’s passing hit me hard.

‘I’m not getting any younger either, and I want to spend more time with the family as well.’

But with the Premier Division kicking off this weekend, Leahy won’t take his foot off the pedal. He lives and breathes the sport – it’s why he keeps going every season. The new campaign won’t be any different.

‘I love to see soccer going well in Clon,’ he explains.

‘I just love the game.’

He also loves challenges. He has another one now.

Clonakilty Soccer Club was a standalone adult team with no underage set-up. Clonakilty AFC boasted a booming underage set-up with no adult team. Now they have joined forces under the Clonakilty AFC umbrella. It just makes sense.

‘Myself, the rest of the management and a few players had a chat at the end of last season. The main takeaway was there was no youth coming up, no new blood coming into the team. That’s when the idea came up of joining Clonakilty AFC and becoming one club,’ Leahy explains.

‘I started talking to AFC's chairman Dave Gilbert and their committee. They are doing Trojan work, it’s incredible what they are doing for the town with 600 kids, boys and girls, playing, and no permanent home.

‘I said, “Look, would you mind bringing us on board to have one club in town, and we will help”. That’s the reason I moved over as well – just to help the youth in town, the boys and girls, and to see if we can get a permanent home.’

Given the changes on and off the pitch, Leahy is keeping expectations in check.

‘We’re in transition,’ he insists, adding that his trusty lieutenant Lorne Edmead has stepped back from the management team.

‘I wouldn’t be expecting too much this season, but we’re looking forward to bringing in a load of young fellas. We need to have the conveyor belt to young fellas. There are two adult teams in the club this year, which is great.

‘But the bigger picture is now there is a link between the youth set-up and the adult teams – that can only be good news for soccer in Clonakilty.’

There is still plenty of quality in this Clonakilty AFC team, with some exciting young players set to be given their chance, too. Last month, in the Michael Cronin Cup final, Clon lost 2-0 to last season’s league champions Drinagh Rangers. The Clon team was missing six starters from the previous campaign.

But remember Clonakilty, chasing the three-in-a-row last season, took the title race to the final day.

‘Drinagh were the better team last season, we know that, and we know this will be a tough season. It’s definitely the hardest Premier Division I’ve seen in a long time with Bunratty United and Ardfield coming up from the Championship,’ he says.

‘Bunratty are dark horses in my book. Dunmanway Town, too. Obviously, then it’s the usual suspects, but not us! We’re building.

‘I think this season is about consolidating ourselves in the Premier Division. I won’t be expecting miracles at all – third, fourth, and maybe a cup run, but a title, no, not this year.

‘We might be like Dunmanway last year when they brought in a load of young fellas and did very well.

‘It’s a very competitive league this year.’

Leahy, if he is to step back in 2028, wants soccer in Clonakilty to be on firm ground. It’s necessary then, he insists, for Clonakilty AFC to have its own home. Right now, it doesn’t.

While the club’s youth and underage teams will continue to play at Ballyvackey, the adult teams will play at Darrara.

But long-term, the club wants its own home.

‘Hopefully in my lifetime I’ll see that Clon soccer will have its own grounds. That needs to happen,’ Leahy says.

‘Look at Clonakilty GAA Club’s set-up at Ahamilla. The rugby club’s facilities are top-class. Then look at the huge number of teams, boys and girls, playing with AFC – it deserves its home too.

‘Like I said, hopefully that will happen in my lifetime.