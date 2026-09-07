Deputy Collins praises Katie Taylor for 'courage, discipline and determination'

Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins has paid tribute to Katie Taylor after her recent victory, praising the boxer’s remarkable career and the inspiration she has provided.

Taylor (40) secured a memorable win at Croke Park on Saturday in what was billed as her retirement fight, adding another chapter to a career that has made her one of the country’s most celebrated sporting figures.

Deputy Collins, TD for Cork South West, said Taylor’s commitment, discipline and determination had made her a role model for generations of young people.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Katie Taylor is an inspiration to Ireland and the world,' he said.

He described her achievements as impossible to measure, saying she had demonstrated what could be accomplished when talent was matched by hard work and an unwavering belief in oneself.

Taylor’s career has included Olympic gold, multiple world titles and a lasting impact on women’s boxing.

The party leader wished Taylor well as she begins the next phase of her life and added: 'What Katie Taylor has done for sport, and for the pride of this country, is immeasurable.

'She has carried the Irish flag with distinction on the world stage and has shown what can be achieved through courage, discipline, determination and an unwavering belief in oneself.'

Her performance at Croke Park, Collins said, marked a fitting addition to an extraordinary sporting story and secured Taylor’s place among Ireland’s greatest legends.

On Saturday at Croke Park, Katie Taylor beat Flora Pili in front of 83,000 people, with many more watching the fight on TV and streaming platforms.

In June, three-time undisputed world champion Katie Taylor received an honorary degree from Trinity College Dublin at a special ceremony in Trinity’s historic Exam Hall.